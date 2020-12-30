The Year in Photos: 2020

A selection of 2020’s best photos by Flathead Beacon Media Director Hunter D’Antuono. This year’s revolution around the sun proved a tumultuous one, with the globe beset by a pandemic along with political and social turbulence. But dependable patches of beauty and compassion shone through — the bluebirds still sang in the spring, the larches still turned gold in the fall and people still connected, even if from a few paces away.
If you enjoy stories like this one, please consider joining the Flathead Beacon Editor’s Club. For as little as $5 per month, Editor’s Club members support independent local journalism and earn a pipeline to Beacon journalists. Members also gain access to www.beaconeditorsclub.com, where they will find exclusive content like deep dives into our biggest stories and a behind-the-scenes look at our newsroom.