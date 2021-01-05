Legion Baseball Prepares for Summer

The Kalispell Legion Baseball Association is inviting all prospective players to its annual sign-up meeting on Jan. 18 at the Hampton Inn in Kalispell. The Lakers will again be managed by coach Ryan Malmin, who has been with the team since 2006.

In 2016, the Lakers finished second at the AA Montana/Alberta State Baseball Tournament. In 2020, the team went 31-16 and finished third in the conference. The club is looking to replace a half-dozen starters who graduated. For more information, visit www.kalispelllakers.org.

The Glacier Twins are scheduled to start winter workouts at the end of January. Any players planning to play with the Twins in 2021 should contact the coaches at glaciertwins406@gmail.com.