Massive Windstorm Downs Trees, Leaves Thousands Without Power

A major windstorm tracked across northwestern Montana on Wednesday, leaving thousands of households and businesses without power in Flathead and Lincoln counties.

According to Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) spokesperson Wendy Ostrom Price, more than 16,000 homes and businesses across the company’s coverage area were affected by more than 155 power outages resulting from the storm.

As of 3 p.m., FEC crews had only restored power to about 2,000 members, leaving 14,000 still without power. Outages were reported across the Flathead Valley, west along U.S. Highway 2 to Libby, east to Glacier National Park and Essex, and south along Montana Highway 83 to Swan lake.

All available crews are working to restore power throughout the valley, but Price said that FEC expects expects prolonged outages lasting through Thursday in some areas due to the sheer size of the storm.

“It’s been going crazy, it’s all hands on deck,” Price said. “The first outage began at 7 a.m. but as soon as crews got a line up, another tree would take out another line. That’s been the consistent pattern all day.”

Several times throughout the day downed power lines stalled traffic on Montana Highway 83 and U.S. Highway 93.

“We’ve had storms that have left more members without power, but usually outages are concentrated in smaller areas,” Price said. “This is spread out and relentless.”

According to the National Weather Service, peak wind gusts of 101 mph were reported on Mount Aeneas at 7 a.m. and gusts of over 90 mph were reported from a station at Hornet Mountain.

The Flathead Avalanche Center issued a level four (high danger) avalanche warning for the Whitefish, Flathead, and Swan ranges as well as in Glacier National park. The warning expires on Thursday.

Due to the high winds, ski areas across northwestern Montana opted to remain closed, or operate in very limited capacity on Wednesday. Blacktail Ski Resort in Lakeside did not open while Whitefish Mountain Resort closed most lifts, including Chair 1 after gusts exceeding 45 mph were reported at the summit of Big Mountain. Lookout Pass operated a half capacity and Missoula Snowbowl remained closed after wind gusts of 125 mph were reported on nearby mountains.

Price reminds all residents to be cautious around any downed power lines and treat all lines as live and dangerous.