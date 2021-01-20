Podcast: Care in Crisis

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: It has been a trying year at Whitefish Care and Rehabilitation Center, as it has been for countless other nursing homes around the country that have been stricken with a COVID-19 outbreak. The August outbreak at Whitefish Care and Rehab eventually killed 13 residents and sickened dozens more, and in the aftermath stories and reports from oversight agencies painted a grim picture of a facility that failed to meet regulatory standards before and during the outbreak. Reid Crickmore, the building’s executive director, joins the show to talk about the outbreak, the fallout and why he’s optimistic about Whitefish Care and Rehab’s future. Later, host Andy Viano runs down the biggest stories from the last seven days, including information on how the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed in Flathead County, data on a surge in homeschool students, and anti-trans legislation proposed in Helena.

