Flathead, Glacier Split Crosstown Games

The Flathead Braves (3-2 Western AA) came into the first of two 2021 crosstown matchups looking to break a five-game losing streak against rival Glacier, and the Braves put away the Wolfpack 62-38.

From the first whistle the Braves wasted no time setting the tone for the nights game, quickly shooting up to a 12-2 lead in the first five minutes of the game. The Wolfpack kept the Braves from extending that lead in the first half, inching it closer to 27-18, but were unable to stop Flathead from pouring it on the second half.

Hunter Hickey sunk 12 points for the Braves in the second half and Joston Cripe, Flathead’s leading scorer put up nine shots from the free throw line.

The Braves also had a huge night defensively, coming in to the matchup giving up a league-worst 68 points per game, but managed to hold Glacier’s top scorer, Weston Price, to a mere seven points.

The boys will take to the court again at Flathead on Feb. 23.

Earlier in the evening, the Glacier Wolfpack (2-2 Western AA) extended their crosstown streak against Flathead to seven consecutive wins, downing the Braves 45-27 on Friday night.

After a close first quarter where the Wolfpack only edged ahead of Flathead 9-5, the Glacier girls went on a 12-0 run, feeding off numerous turnovers and erratic shooting by the Bravettes (1-3 Western AA) to go up 23-13 at the break.

Ellie Keller and Kenzie Williams continued their high scoring play for the Wolfpack this season, helping to extend the double digit lead in the second half, outscoring the Braves 22-14 after the break.

The two teams will meet again on Feb. 25 with the Bravettes hosting.