HB 102: Hold My Beer

A bill in the Legislature right now is trying to make it lawful so people with absolutely no firearms training can hide a gun in their pants, underwear, denim vest, or dirty sock while bar hopping anywhere in Montana.

They can then wander over to a family restaurant that serves alcohol and tip back a few more alcoholic beverages, all while their gun is hidden in their pants, or wait sock, or wait where did that thing go?

Doesn’t this sound like a situation where NOTHING COULD GO WRONG?

I’d like to live in a community where I know people have gone through proper training before concealing their guns. I also want to live in a community where tourists aren’t scared to visit. No establishment should have to worry about alcohol and guns mixing. I would be detrimental to tourism and businesses.

Oh did I mention it would allow college students to carry concealed guns on campus as well? As I said, hold my beer … this isn’t gonna go well.

Tara Lee

Lakeside