Podcast: Last of His Kind

This week: Furrier Brian Osterday channeled his passion for art, love of history and experience in the outdoors into one a one-of-a-kind career creating fur hats, blankets, slippers, boots and more, all using techniques and equipment more than 100 years old. Osterday joins the show to talk about how he got into this profession, why it hooked him in a way that other artistic pursuits didn’t and what he sees as the future of a craft he wants to pass on to the next generation. Later, host Andy Viano runs down the biggest news stories from the last seven days, including the slow but steady rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Flathead County, words of caution from Glacier National Park’s superintendent ahead of the busy season and the search for an international fugitive unknowingly released after an hourlong pursuit through Northwest Montana last month.

