That’s Not a Drone

9:15 a.m. A Kila man had questions about the new marijuana laws and owning firearms.

9:51 a.m. A man’s wife saw a car-sized drone flying around.

10:11 a.m. Horse-care items were stolen.

11:05 a.m. A man who “took great pleasure” in getting a scammer to admit to her ruse just had to tell law enforcement about it.

12:16 p.m. Someone found a shotgun in the bushes.

3:22 p.m. Men were acting very strange.

3:27 p.m. The owner of a Kalispell business told his employees to crawl in through the windows because there weren’t enough keys to go around. Someone watching an employee do this found it suspicious.

3:55 p.m. A woman who went to the police department to report a home invasion was peeved at how long she had to wait.

4:56 p.m. A woman stole wine.

5:02 p.m. A man was waving his arms and screaming.

5:06 p.m. Four teens in a coffee shop were “loud and obnoxious.”

6:52 p.m. Extra patrols were requested to watch for unwanted brodie spinning.

7:11 p.m. A woman carrying high heels urinated on the sidewalk.

11:12 p.m. Neighbors were fighting.