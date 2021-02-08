Define ‘A Little Bit’

1:11 a.m. A man slurring his words who admitted to “drinking a little bit,” but who also said he had downed a bunch of water and ate a lot of food before he went out for the night, was getting threatening texts from a number he didn’t recognize.

4:13 a.m. A man urinating by the back door was told to stay away from the post office.

5:23 a.m. A man’s girlfriend said it’s pretty typical for her beau to drink so much that he falls and hits his nose.

9:14 a.m. A man accused his neighbor of trying to “run him out of the neighborhood” by knocking on his door between two and six times every night. The man further added that if the neighbor didn’t stop doing this, he would shoot him “when the weather gets better.”

10:32 a.m. Someone was smoking near propane tanks.

12:11 p.m. An unwanted Facebook friend request was sent.

3:17 p.m. A woman with a medical alert pendant hadn’t used it in a long time so she pushed it to make sure it still worked.

3:28 p.m. Suspicious roof inspections were offered.

4:29 p.m. A “blue political flag” was stolen.

5:44 p.m. A man who reported his car stolen remembered he parked it somewhere else.

8:39 p.m. A woman was washing her hair and some rocks.