The 2021 Food Issue

Despite its brevity, the month of February can seem drearily long in the Flathead Valley, with its impenetrable grays, fleeting days and bracing chill testing the hibernal fortitude of even the most stoic winter denizens.

Even on the darkest days, however, food and its communal traditions brighten our daily lives, drawing us out of our hunched postures and reanimating our spirits.

To celebrate this bond, every year at the Flathead Beacon we turn our editorial attention toward sharing recipes for delicious discovery, interviewing inspired restaurateurs whose ambition defies reason, plying the premier chefs of the Flathead Valley for their secrets, and poking around little-known markets for exotic ingredients.

This week, we celebrate the finer things in life and learn that perhaps the best thing about a great meal isn’t the food on the table but the people around it.

Bon appetit!

______________________________________

Cupcakes and Colors

Local cupcake artist makes extravagantly decorated baked goods for weddings and special orders with Sugar Happy Cupcakes; storefront opening at the end of February

By MAGGIE DRESSER

For 25 years, Marin Blandon spent her days cutting and coloring hair as a hairdresser.

But in 2019, she was ready for a career change and swapped hair for cupcakes, launching Sugar Happy Cupcakes. Now, instead of mixing colors for hair dye, she draws on that experience to create colors for her detailed cupcake frosting where she makes floral and succulent landscapes on top of chocolate and vanilla cupcakes.

READ MORE

______________________________________

Growing Up Green

Vertical Greens aims to produce 10 acres’ worth of produce in a 320-square-foot space, providing fresh greens year-round

By MICAH DREW

Amid a light January snowfall in Whitefish, Dustin Lang dragged open the metal door of a nondescript shipping container sitting in the driveway of The Farm at River’s Bend.

READ MORE

______________________________________

Cook Like a Pro

Three renowned Northwest Montana chefs share quick, easy-to-follow recipes to take your at-home menu to the next level

By ANDY VIANO

What did you do with the last 11 months? Learn a new language? Pick up a musical instrument? Get in the best shape of your life? Write that long-awaited novel? Internalize an endless desperate scream while your stir-crazy children whack each other over the head instead of going to online school, sit on a six-hour work Zoom call and stress-eat seven helpings of dessert?

READ MORE

______________________________________

Mabuhay Market Delivers International Flavor

Ethnic grocery has been purveyor of hard-to-find food items in Flathead Valley for 16 years

By TRISTAN SCOTT

To an outsider, the longevity of Mabuhay Oriental Market might seem like something of an unlikely success story. But for Glenda Hamilton, who opened the Asian specialty grocery store in the Flathead Valley nearly 16 years ago, it’s always made perfect business sense, particularly when she sees how much her customers value her exotic inventory.

READ MORE

______________________________________

Traditional Ingredients and Top-Tier Tequila

Jalisco Cantina opened last July in the middle of the pandemic, offering more than 100 tequilas and mezcals at the Mexican restaurant and bar in Whitefish

By MAGGIE DRESSER

Last winter, Jalisco Cantina Manager Jeff Carl scheduled all of his new staff to start training on March 16 to open a new Mexican restaurant and tequila bar in Whitefish. So when Whitefish Mountain Resort shut down on March 15 amid the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the state began shutting down, Carl called his staff to tell them Jalisco’s opening would be delayed.

READ MORE