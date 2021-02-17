Podcast: This Land is Whose Land?

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: The purchase of more than 125,000 acres of timberland near the Hubbart Reservoir by a billionaire Texas couple prompted grave concerns from observers who have watched the property change hands several times in the last few years. Assistant Managing Editor Tristan Scott joins the show to talk about the story he broke and the broader issues of land conservation and public access, something that has for years been preserved through nothing more than a handshake agreement. Later, host Andy Viano returns to run through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including the how the repeal of Montana’s statewide mask mandate is being received in Flathead County, an update on back pay owed to former MudMan Burgers employees, and a major milestone in Bigfork’s quest to build a new library.

