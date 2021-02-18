Coroner: Missoula County Fishermen Drowned in Marias River

MISSOULA — Toole County officials have released the names of the two Missoula County men who died during a fishing trip along the Marias River last week.

They are Jared Russell, 43, of Missoula and Jerid Kirschheiter, 40, of Clinton. Coroner Dan Whitted said.

Autopsies found the men died of accidental drowning, the Missoulian reported.

The men were reported missing on Feb. 8 and were believed to have fallen through the ice and into the river. Harsh weather hampered recovery efforts. Divers recovered the men’s bodies on Tuesday.