Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Been There, Buddy

By

12:42 a.m. A man grabbed a “big pole” to protect he and his partner from the intruders causing a loud, suspicious banging noise. An investigation revealed a screen door was slamming open and shut.

11:12 a.m. A man who butt dialed 911 said everything was OK except he was spending too much money at Costco.

12:08 p.m. A small dog was eating carrion. 

12:36 p.m. A van’s window suddenly shattered.

12:51 p.m. A muffler was dragging.

2:44 p.m. A man trying to catch two cats was unsuccessful.

5:05 p.m. A man carrying a hammer walked toward an unoccupied vehicle.

5:26 p.m. A dog dragging a leash was bounding through a field.

6:47 p.m. Some strange people walked into an ice cream shop.

9:12 p.m. A man punched a car.

10:57 p.m. A woman heard dogs howling for 10 minutes, then called back to say they had stopped.

11:47 p.m. An intoxicated man forgot his phone number.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.