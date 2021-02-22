Been There, Buddy

12:42 a.m. A man grabbed a “big pole” to protect he and his partner from the intruders causing a loud, suspicious banging noise. An investigation revealed a screen door was slamming open and shut.

11:12 a.m. A man who butt dialed 911 said everything was OK except he was spending too much money at Costco.

12:08 p.m. A small dog was eating carrion.

12:36 p.m. A van’s window suddenly shattered.

12:51 p.m. A muffler was dragging.

2:44 p.m. A man trying to catch two cats was unsuccessful.

5:05 p.m. A man carrying a hammer walked toward an unoccupied vehicle.

5:26 p.m. A dog dragging a leash was bounding through a field.

6:47 p.m. Some strange people walked into an ice cream shop.

9:12 p.m. A man punched a car.

10:57 p.m. A woman heard dogs howling for 10 minutes, then called back to say they had stopped.

11:47 p.m. An intoxicated man forgot his phone number.