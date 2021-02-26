Bad Kitties

2:15 a.m. The neighbors were being loud.
2:29 a.m. A dog in a small crate was barking.
6:38 a.m. A car has been driving around suspiciously.
7:31 a.m. At least 20 cats were urinating on a porch.
8:41 a.m. A man had questions about pending legislation.
10:51 a.m. Ten propane tanks were stolen.
11:15 a.m. A new renter found a horse locked in a tack room.
2:04 p.m. A man was loitering and kicking snow.
4:42 p.m. A forklift crashed into a fence.
6:12 p.m. A man taking a look under the hood of his car got angry when someone asked if he needed help.
6:21 p.m. A man was walking down the middle of the road and waving at people.