Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, February 19, 2021

Bad Kitties

By

2:15 a.m. The neighbors were being loud.

2:29 a.m. A dog in a small crate was barking.

6:38 a.m. A car has been driving around suspiciously.

7:31 a.m. At least 20 cats were urinating on a porch.

8:41 a.m. A man had questions about pending legislation.

10:51 a.m. Ten propane tanks were stolen.

11:15 a.m. A new renter found a horse locked in a tack room.

2:04 p.m. A man was loitering and kicking snow.

4:42 p.m. A forklift crashed into a fence.

6:12 p.m. A man taking a look under the hood of his car got angry when someone asked if he needed help.

6:21 p.m. A man was walking down the middle of the road and waving at people.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.