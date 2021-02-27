Man Shot and Killed by Kalispell Police

An officer with the Kalispell Police Department (KPD) fatally shot an unidentified man inside a south Kalispell business Friday night.

According to a press release issued by KPD, officers were called to the area near U.S. Highway 93 and Cemetery Road just before 10 p.m. after someone reported a vehicle was intentionally ramming other vehicles. Law enforcement soon discovered the vehicle in question but found it unoccupied.

A brief search ensued and one officer entered a nearby business, where the suspect “attacked,” the press release states, charging the officer while armed with an “object.” The officer responded with gunfire, fatally shooting the suspect.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

Deadly officer-involved shootings have been uncommonly frequent in Northwest Montana in the last nine months. Last May, a deputy with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a man outside his home in Kila. One month later, officers fatally shot a homicide suspect after a pursuit ended near Woods Bay. And in December, police fatally wounded a man who was fleeing a Trout Creek bar following a standoff.