Podcast: Roadmap to Reopening

This week: From the White House on down, the country is talking about how to reopen schools for in-person instruction, more than a year after the novel coronavirus first arrived in the United States. But in Northwest Montana, school buildings have been open since August and have done so relatively safely, a somewhat surprising but certainly welcome result. Staff Writer Andy Viano scoots over to the interviewee chair to talk about his reporting throughout the school year, what had to happen for schools to stay open as long as they have, and what’s at stake as some districts consider rolling back mitigation efforts. Later, guest host Micah Drew runs through the biggest stories of the last seven days, including access to the east side of Glacier National Park could look like this summer, the latest on contract negotiations between unionized nurses and Kalispell Regional Healthcare, and a preview of championship week in prep sports.

