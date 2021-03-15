Honestly a Pretty Solid Prank

12:32 a.m. A bunch of beer-swigging underage kids could not be located.

12:38 a.m. A woman slammed her fists on the bar when asked to leave.

7:48 a.m. A transient was given coffee and breakfast by a Kalispell cop.

9:26 a.m. A vehicle keeps reappearing with different license plates.

10:25 a.m. Two bikes were stolen sometime between mid-September and yesterday.

11:03 a.m. A “weird mask” was left in an alcove.

1:40 p.m. A woman was standing in front of a fast food restaurant and yelling.

2:24 p.m. A dog was barking at people and cars.

3:25 p.m. The owner of a vehicle with “I need help” scrawled on the back of it was the victim of a prank.

5:44 p.m. A woman upset that her dogs were not ready to be picked up from the groomer on time was refusing to pay.

11:35 p.m. A man was trying to use an ATM when a dog scared him.

11:40 p.m. A man wearing a “pig hat” was asking for a ride.