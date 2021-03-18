Montana Tax Filing Deadline Extended to May 17

HELENA – Montana is extending its deadline for filing 2020 tax returns to May 17 to match the new federal deadline, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Thursday.

The change will give Montanans extra time to file after a difficult year, he said. The federal government announced the extended deadline on Wednesday.

The new federal stimulus plan allows filers to exclude the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits from their 2020 federal taxes if they made less than $150,000. Those who have already filed will not have to amend their returns.

It may take up to 90 days for the state Department of Revenue to process refunds for some taxpayers due to security measures being taken against identity theft and fraud.

Deadlines for filing quarterly income taxes in 2021 have not changed.