Glacier National Park Unveils Ticketed Entry System for Sun Road

Glacier National Park officials on Wednesday unveiled a temporary ticketed entry system for motorists entering the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor this summer, adopting the strategy in an effort to help manage congestion and avoid the need for closures as a confluence of challenges related to ongoing COVID-19 mitigations, road construction and industrial-strength tourism comes to bear on the scenic byway.

Beginning May 28, visitors will need a ticketed reservation to enter the park’s 50-mile alpine thoroughfare from either end, both from the entrances at West Glacier and at St. Mary. The day-use ticket will become available through the online portal recreation.gov beginning April 29, barring any unforeseen delays. Visitors must purchase the tickets in advance and in addition to their park passes, though visitors with proof of service reservations inside the park — for lodging, camping, boat rides, bus tours, guided hikes, or horseback rides — will be exempt from the added reservation requirement.

Approximately 75% of the entry reservations will be available up to 60 days in advance, with the remaining tickets set aside for release two days in advance in order to accommodate more spontaneous visits, both from locals and drive-in markets.

Visitors entering the park at Many Glacier, Two Medicine, Polebridge, or along U.S. Highway 2 will not need an online reservation ticket.

According to Glacier Park Superintendent Jeff Mow, the ticketed entry system offers visitors an enhanced degree of certainty that they will be able to enter the park while reducing or eliminating the need for closures at the park’s popular west entrance. The system is being introduced on the heels of a 2020 season that saw an unprecedented number of closures, and in advance of what administrators expect could be the busiest season for visitation in the park’s 111-year history. The system does not guarantee visitors a parking space, Mow stressed, adding that he expects parking at popular areas like Logan Pass will continue to be a challenge.

“We have the making of a perfect storm this season,” Mow stated in a press release announcing the ticketed entry system. “Not only do we have ongoing COVID-19 mitigations and reduced staffing, but we are also facing construction delays inside and around the park.”

Norris Mountain, Spilt Mountain and Red Eagle Mountain tower over Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park on March 18, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Dubbed the Crown Jewel of the National Park Service, Glacier Park is not alone in its struggle to manage surging crowds and safeguard its natural resources in such a way that fulfills a dual mission spelled out in the Organic Act of 1916 — “to preserve and protect while providing for the common enjoyment.” Other units of the national parks system, like Rocky Mountain and Yosemite national parks, are also grappling with escalating visitation while bracing for other challenges they expect will accompany the upcoming summer season.

Indeed, some of the National Park Service’s most popular units were preparing to debut similar ticketed-entry systems this week as Glacier revealed the details of its long-awaited plan, which park administrators have been refining for months as Mow “socialized” the strategy at a series of informational public meetings, stopping short of arriving at a final decision pending approval from his national supervisors.

With the decision finalized, Mow and his communications team will begin mounting an aggressive public-relations campaign to prepare visitors and set expectations, including helping them navigate the new system.

“The goal is to maximize access while avoiding congestion that results in temporary closures of park entrance gates,” Mow stated.

Although dramatic changes at Glacier Park are rarely met with blanket support, and the new system has received pushback from segments of the local business community, Mow hopes the nascent management strategy will help ease some of the challenges he anticipates this summer, the logistics of which he’s calibrating to match forecasts for a high, pent-up demand for travel, as well as an increase in air service to Glacier Park International Airport.

Under the ticketed-entry system, motorists along the Going-to-the-Sun Road accessing the park at West Glacier or St. Mary are required to buy a $2 entry ticket through recreation.gov. The tickets are required from May 28 through Sept. 6, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., and they are required in addition to a park pass.

Tribal members and private property inholders are exempt from purchasing a ticket.

Numbers will be tracked each day and additional entry reservation tickets will become available if there is additional capacity. There will be fewer entry reservation tickets available prior to the full opening of the Sun Road, which remains buried in snow. When the road opens, the number of entry reservation tickets available will increase. The date for the Sun Road’s full opening is unknown at this time and subject to weather and plowing progress. The park plans to start plowing the Sun Road on April 5.

According to Mow, based on the numbers he’s crunched, the “vast majority” of visitors would be able to purchase entry tickets, while he expects the park would bump up against the reservation quota and have to refuse reservations to some visitors about 26 days during the course of the summer, or one-third of the busiest days.

A car rolls up to the west entrance of Glacier National Park. Beacon file photo

Last summer, in the throes of a pandemic, those peaks in visitation triggered closures at Glacier Park’s popular west entrance on 29 occasions in 25 days, with 18 of those closures occurring in June, before the Going-to-the-Sun Road had even opened to its high point at Logan Pass, atop the Continental Divide. The remaining seven closures occurred in August and around Labor Day weekend, after the Sun Road had opened to Rising Sun Campground, at which point motorists were forced to turn around due to closures on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

Last year, congestion related to those closures became so badly bottlenecked that it gridlocked traffic well beyond the park’s border, snarling traffic along U.S. Highway 2 for miles. If those circumstances were to repeat themselves this summer, they’ll be exacerbated by a months-long pavement preservation project spanning a 40-mile segment of U.S. Highway 2 from Hungry Horse to Essex, which serves as the park’s key exterior corridor. Road repair work is also scheduled for nearly every other corner of the park, including the popular Many Glacier Valley.

So far this year, the biggest factor working in Glacier National Park’s favor is the Blackfeet Tribe’s decision to allow the park’s eastern entrances to reopen for the 2021 visitor season. Tribal leaders based that decision on a vaccination rate nearing 100% among eligible enrolled Blackfeet members, as well as on the recent adoption of a new set of guidelines for reopening the reservation’s economy.

The unanimous vote came one year after tribal leaders declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a grim milestone that members of the Blackfeet community observed on March 15 by paying respects to the 47 tribal members who died as a result of the virus, as well as by celebrating the lives saved due to the aggressive steps that Blackfeet officials took to protect the reservation’s most vulnerable residents.