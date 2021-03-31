Podcast: The Jobs Issue

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: Our annual Jobs Issue hits newsstands, taking a look at the job market in Northwest Montana as we approach the final stages, hopefully, of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Economist Barb Wagner from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry joins the show to talk about some of the biggest challenges facing employers and employees right now and what lingering impacts the COVID-19 pandemic could have on Montana’s economy.

Later, host Andy Viano runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including a record fine for a coal company accused of polluting two Lincoln County waterways, a criminal settlement in the tragic case of a 6-year-old child struck by a car when she exited a bus in 2019, and Flathead County’s state-leading supply of short-term rentals.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.