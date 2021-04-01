Business The 2021 Jobs Issue A rapid economic recovery is illuminating old dilemmas: a tight job market, lack of childcare and expensive housing By Beacon Staff April 1, 2021 Backslope Brewing in Columbia Falls on Dec. 23, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon A Rapid Economic Recovery as Tight Job Market Returns Businesses, Employees Struggle to Work Through Childcare Shortage Where Should the Locals Live? The Future of the Home Office Podcast: A Discussion with Montana Chief Economist Barb Wagner Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup. Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox. Email