Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

‘Free Range Dog’

By

12:42 a.m. Dispatch was advised that the man on bath salts in the parking lot would be easy to identify as “the one that’s freaking out.”

4 a.m. Two horses crossed a road.

4:04 a.m. A suspicious car with its trunk open was making a delivery.

4:29 a.m. A man with an ax in his hand was throwing garbage out a car window.

8:25 a.m. A disgruntled ex-employee stole a dog.

9:26 a.m. A man found two dents in his van and two rocks nearby.

10:40 a.m. A neighbor’s chickens and turkeys keep tearing up a flowerbed.

2:42 p.m. Two dogs chased a deer.

6:04 p.m. Someone was unimpressed with their neighbor’s “free range dog.”

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.