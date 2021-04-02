12:42 a.m. Dispatch was advised that the man on bath salts in the parking lot would be easy to identify as “the one that’s freaking out.”

4 a.m. Two horses crossed a road.

4:04 a.m. A suspicious car with its trunk open was making a delivery.

4:29 a.m. A man with an ax in his hand was throwing garbage out a car window.

8:25 a.m. A disgruntled ex-employee stole a dog.

9:26 a.m. A man found two dents in his van and two rocks nearby.

10:40 a.m. A neighbor’s chickens and turkeys keep tearing up a flowerbed.

2:42 p.m. Two dogs chased a deer.

6:04 p.m. Someone was unimpressed with their neighbor’s “free range dog.”