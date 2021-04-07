Podcast: Community of Inclusion

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: Several bills targeting transgender youth are making their way through the Montana Legislature this session and to discuss how those bills are being received by the local LGBTQ community, Glacier Queer Alliance Executive Director Bryan Bebb joins the show. Bryan shares some of what his organization, and others, are doing to ensure the transgender community feels supported locally, despite the fact that much of the targeted legislation is being proposed by Flathead Valley lawmakers.

Later, host Andy Viano runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including the formal adoption of a ticketed entry system for Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road this summer, a visit from U.S. Sen Jon Tester to promote the ways the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan will impact local businesses and residents, and a guilty plea in a gruesome murder case on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.