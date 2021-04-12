Full Moons and Trampolines

7:39 a.m. A loose goat evaded capture.

11:10 a.m. A man had questions about walking on the lakeshore.

11:24 a.m. Investigators blamed an open door on the wind.

2:59 p.m. Some kids were jumping off the roof onto a trampoline.

4:25 p.m. A man believed to be casing houses was not doing anything illegal.

5:12 p.m. A man was pounding on a door.

5:17 p.m. A different caller reported kids jumping off a roof onto a trampoline, adding that the kids were also mooning each other.

5:21 p.m. A man demanded law enforcement explain why he was given a parking ticket for parking in the same spot where another car was now parked, sans ticket.

7:41 p.m. A frustrated woman said nothing changes even though she frequently complains about the neighbor’s music.

9:47 p.m. A woman was screaming a bunch of cuss words.

11:11 p.m. A rearview mirror was broken after a man inadvertently flashed his brights.