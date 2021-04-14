Model: Kenna Hauns, Whitefish
What she’s wearing: Felted Stag Headdress – $650 Wilderness Outpost, Greenough
STYLE GUIDE
Leatherbound Journal
$36.76
Michaels
Kalispell
Twig Pens
$9.99 per five pack
T.J.Maxx
Kalispell
Boat Match Box
$13
Field Guide Designs
Kalispell
Trail Soak
$18
Field Guide Designs
Kalispell
Turkish Towel
$20
Field Guide Designs
Kalispell
Jenni Earle ‘Hell Yeah’ Bandana
$34
Wildflower Society
Lakeside
“The Adventurer” Solid Cologne
$36
Remedies
Lakeside
Top Note Sparkling Mixer
$8.50 per four pack
T.J.Maxx
Kalispell
Spotted Bear Vodka (375 ml)
$16
Spotted Bear Spirits
Whitefish
Camp ‘Mountain Pass’ Cocktail Kit
$25
The Montana Scene
Kalispell
Pendleton Glacier Stripe Socks
$12.50
Western Outdoor
Kalispell
Lemon Drop Hard Candy
$1.49
Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply
Kalispell
Rolltop Backpack
$89.95
Field Guide Designs
Kalispell
South 40 Sunflower Seeds
$4.29
Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply
Kalispell