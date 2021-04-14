Podcast: The Music Issue

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: The Music Issue is back in 2021 after a pandemic hiatus but this year’s edition is still full of pandemic-adjacent storylines. That includes the latest developments at the North Valley Music School, where a mandatory shutdown last March led the nonprofit to immediately offer remote lessons and recitals, programs that are now a big part of their future. The school’s executive director, Deidre Corson, joins the show to talk about all that and why music was so important in getting many of us through the worst depths of the pandemic.

Later, host Andy Viano runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including the final weekend of a record year at Whitefish Mountain Resort, a new administrator hired in Flathead County, and a plea agreement reached following a death outside a Whitefish bar last summer.

