2021 Track and Field State Qualifier List, Apr. 15

The track season is underway with just over six weeks left until the state meets. Many athletes have already punched their ticket to the championships, despite only a few meets wrapped up.

Each classification allows athletes to qualify for the state meet by hitting times, heights or distances throughout the regular season, in addition to qualifying through the divisional meets. Athletes with a qualifying mark will advance to state regardless of their performance at the divisional meet.

On the sprinting side, there have been several blazing times, including Capital’s Bret Morris’ sub-11 second 100-meter, and Libby’s Jay Beagle running 50.83 in the 400 to lead Class A.

Across the field events, Bigfork’s Wyatt Duke has posted the top high jump mark in the state by clearing 6 feet, 9 inches while teammate Cormac Benn has qualifying marks in the long and high jump.

In the distance events, the boys 3,200m is dominated by cross country state champion Sentinel. Flathead’s Hannah Perrin has posted top times in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs.

Whitefish’s girls will be a dominating force across the board, with senior Mikenna Ells posting state leading times in the 200- and 400-meter runs, while freshman Brooke Zetooney and Hailey Ells are qualified in the 100-meter and 300 hurdles respectively. Erin Wilde has qualifying marks in all three jumping events.

Here is a round up of athletes who have met qualifying standards for state, from the Western AA, Northwest A and Western B conferences. Relays are not listed.

Boys

100m

AA (11.3) – Bret Morris, CAP, 10.98; Christian Vetter, BUT, 11.15; Tanner Huff, BUT, 11.24; Jace Klucewich, SEN, 11.28.

A (11.4) – Jay Beagle, Libby, 11.21.

B (11.5) – Noah Kinslow, BIGF, 11.27; Ridger Palma, LOY, 11.39.

200m

AA (22.8) – Bret Morris, CAP, 22.76.

A (23.3) –

B (23.2) – Ridger Palma, LOY, 22.97.

400m

AA (51.2) –

A (51.7) – Jay Beagle, Libby, 50.83.

B (51.8) – Ridger Palma, LOY, 51.25.

800m

AA (2:01.00) –

A (2:02.00) –

B (2:02.80) –

1,600m

AA (4:34.00) – Ignatius Fitzgerald, HLG, 4:31.66.

A (4:38.00) –

B (4:43.50) –

3,200m

AA (10:00.00) – William Mortenson, SEN, 9:45.17; Tanner Klumph, SEN, 9:51.34; Chase Green, SEN, 9:55.33.

A (10:12.00) – Brant Heiner, RON, 9:59.61.

B (10:32.00) – Justin Morgan, THF, 10:31.40; Andrew Rush, ST.IG, 10:29.60.

110m hurdles

AA (15.7) –

A (16.1) –

B (16.0) –

300m hurdles

AA (41.5) –

A (41.8) –

B (41.7) –

Long Jump

AA (21-00) – Christian Vetter, BUT, 21-03 ¼; Jace Klucewich, SEN, 21-02 ½.

A (20-05) –

B (20-04) – Cormac Benn, BIGF, 20-08 ¼.

Triple Jump

AA (42-00) –

A (41-08) –

B (41-03) –

High jump

AA (6-02) – Zac Crews, SEN, 6-02; Cameron Gurnsey, BUT, 6-02; Dylan Snyder, BUT, 6-02.

A (6-00) – Payton Cates, RON, 6-02.

B (6-00) – Wyatt Duke, BIGF, 6-09; Cormac Benn, BIGF, 6-00.

Pole Vault

AA (13-06) – Josh Smalley, BIG, 13-06.

A (13-00) –

B (12-03) – Colter Casazza, EUR, 12-10.

Javelin

AA (170-00) – Ryan Woldstad, HLG, 177-02.

A (167-00) –

B (163-00) –

Shot put

AA (48-00) – Josh Goleman, HLN, 48-09 ¼.

A (46-08) –

B (46-10) – Cody Burk, THF, 47-00;

Discus

AA (148-00) –

A (142-00) –

B (137-00) – Cody Burk, THF, 143-08; Rian Hoiland, ANA, 138-10.

Girls

100m

AA (13.0) Logan Todorovich, HLN, 12.90.

A (13.2) – Brooke Zetooney, WF, 13.02.

B (13.2) – Cora Pesanti, ANA, 12.87.

200m

AA (26.7) – Odessa Zentz, HLN, 26.63.

A (26.9) – Mikenna Ells, WF, 26.06.

B (27.1) –

400m

AA (1:01.00) – Odessa Zentz, HLN, 1:00.51; Brooke Stayner, SEN, 1:00.51.

A (1:01.50) – Mikenna Ells, WF, 59.43.

B (1:01.90) –

800m

AA (2:24.00) – Hannah Perrin, FLA, 2:21.33; Odessa Zentz, HLN, 2:22.82; Abby Kendrick, HLG, 2:23.44; Kensey May, HLG, 2:23.97.

A (2:26.00) –

B (2:26.00) –

1600m

AA (5:23.00) – Sage Brooks, HLG, 5:20.38; Hannah Perrin, FLA, 5:22.63.

A (5:28.00) – Lara Erickson, CF, 5:23.14.

B (5:34.00) –

3200m

AA (11:50.00) – Hannah Perrin, FLA, 11:30.75; Kylie Hartnett, HLN, 11:31.06; Lilli Rumsey Eash, FLA, 11:48.50.

A (12:13.00) –

B (12:26.00) –

110m hurdles

AA (16.3) – 15.38; Brookey Stayner, SEN, 15.42; Emily McElmurry, SEN, 15.65; Kathryn Sheridan, CAP, 16.07; Keara Burgess, BIG, 16.27.

A (16.1) –

B (16.0) –

300m hurdles

AA (48.0) – Audrey McElmurry, SEN, 47.49; Keara Burgess, BIG, 47.68; Kathryn Sheridan, CAP, 47.85; Sky Thompson, FLA, 47.96.

A (48.5) – Hailey Ells, WF, 48.39.

B (48.3) –

Long Jump

AA (16-06) – Brooke Stayner, SEN, 16-09 ¾; Gabbie Hasskamp, BIG, 16-08 ½; Anna Trudnowski, BUT, 16-07.

A (16-00) – Erin Wilde, WF, 16-01 ½.

B (15-09) – Sydney Brander, ST.IG, 16-00 ¼.

Triple Jump

AA (34-00) – Emily McElmurry, SEN, 36-07; Audrey McElmurry, SEN, 35-08 ¾; Taylor Brisendine, GLA, 35-04; Ava Kellenberg, SEN, 35-00; Alix Mund, HLG, 34-07; Mia Stephan, FLA, 34-03 ½; Tessa Smith, FLA, 34-01.

A (33-07) – Erin Wilde, WF, 34-04.

B (33-10) – Sydney Brander, ST.IG, 33-11.

High jump

AA (5-01) – Anna Trudnowski, BUT, 5-05; Paige Bartsch, CAP, 5-03; Jayden Nash, SEN, 5-03; Brooke Stayner, SEN, 5-03; Sherrill, HLG, 5-01; Ava Kellenberg, SEN, 5-01; Taylor Brisendine, GLA, 5-01.

A (5-00) – Erin Wilde, WF, 5-05; Hailey Ells, WF, 5-02.

B (4-11) –

Pole Vault

AA (10-00) – Libby Hansen, CAP, 10-03; Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh, CAP, 10-00; Summer Unger, HLN, 10-00.

A (9-06) –

B (9-00) –

Javelin

AA (115-00) – Anja Jackson, SEN, 121-03; Kenzie Williams, GLA, 120-08; Paige Bartsch, CAP, 115-01.

A (115-00) –

B (117-06) –

Shot put

AA (35-03) –

A (35-02) –

B (34-11) –

Discus

AA (113-00) –

A (110-00) –

B (109-00) –