Bob Marshall Music Festival Returns to Seeley Lake

Live music is making its return across the state in bars, taprooms and other venues, and now festivals are announcing that they’re back, too.

After canceling the 2020 event, the Lewis and Clark Brewing Company announced the Bob Marshall Music Festival will return to Seeley Lake on Aug. 6-7.

“We’re really excited about this year… Of course, right now, if we were to do it today, it wouldn’t be possible,” Lewis and Clark Brewing Co. owner Max Pigman said, adding that the festival was pushed back from the original June date to allow as many county restrictions to ease as possible. “The biggest challenge is getting word out about the date change, but I don’t think that will be as much of a challenge as the rest of it.”

The first artist announcement included the headliners for both nights of the festival.

Friday night’s feature will be Nashville bluegrass band The Steeldrivers. The five-piece ensemble won a Grammy for their 2015 album, The Muscle Shoals Recordings. Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs will also be playing on Friday evening.

On Saturday, Reckless Kelly will close out the festival. The band released two new albums, American Jackpot and American Girls last year.

The fifth annual festival will be held just south of the town of Seeley Lake. Pigman said that 75% of 2020 ticket holders opted to transfer their tickets to this year’s festival, a good indicator for attendance numbers. The main stage will be limited to 1,000 people for safety.

“If you want space, you can get space,” Pigman said. “With the amount of land we have for the festival, everyone will be able to spread out.”

Festival-goers have the option to camp onsite, with roughly 200 campsites available for reservation, including VIP sites that include separate bathrooms and drinking water. Organizers will be asking masks to be worn by all attendees and encourage everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine before attending.

Tickets will go on sale on April 14 at 5:00. For more information about tickets, lodging, lineups and volunteer opportunities, visit thebobmusic.com.