Idaho Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Outside Kalispell

A 33-year-old man died when the motorcycle he was riding rolled after crashing into a fence Wednesday afternoon outside Kalispell.

The unidentified man from Idaho Falls, Idaho was piloting his Harley Davidson FLTRXS eastbound in the 1000 block of Batavia Lane between Ashley Lake and U.S. Highway 2 around 4:30 p.m. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the bike left the roadway while attempting to negotiate a turn, hit a fence and rolled. The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.