4:07 a.m. A dog barks every day at midnight.

6:44 a.m. A bag with different pieces of mail inside was found.

7:13 a.m. Two dogs jumped a fence to chase some other dogs.

10:44 a.m. A concerned citizen called to report “an extremely high homeless guy.”

1:08 p.m. A woman was standing in the middle of the road, swinging her arms around.

1:45 p.m. A caller reported seeing a suspicious “police vehicle” pull someone over.

3:48 p.m. A dog has been barking since last summer.

5:55 p.m. A man was staring at the ground.

6:06 p.m. An intoxicated woman was cursing at everyone.

6:07 p.m. Some kids trying to connect with Alexa accidentally called 911.

7:17 p.m. A pony briefly went missing.

7:28 p.m. A man with a swastika tattoo on his head was behaving badly.

8:17 p.m. Large trucks were leaving dust everywhere.

10:34 p.m. A man found a street sign in the middle of the road.