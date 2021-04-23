4:07 a.m. A dog barks every day at midnight.
6:44 a.m. A bag with different pieces of mail inside was found.
7:13 a.m. Two dogs jumped a fence to chase some other dogs.
10:44 a.m. A concerned citizen called to report “an extremely high homeless guy.”
1:08 p.m. A woman was standing in the middle of the road, swinging her arms around.
1:45 p.m. A caller reported seeing a suspicious “police vehicle” pull someone over.
3:48 p.m. A dog has been barking since last summer.
5:55 p.m. A man was staring at the ground.
6:06 p.m. An intoxicated woman was cursing at everyone.
6:07 p.m. Some kids trying to connect with Alexa accidentally called 911.
7:17 p.m. A pony briefly went missing.
7:28 p.m. A man with a swastika tattoo on his head was behaving badly.
8:17 p.m. Large trucks were leaving dust everywhere.
10:34 p.m. A man found a street sign in the middle of the road.