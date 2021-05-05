Podcast: Redrawing District Lines

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: Flathead Beacon Editor in Chief Kellyn Brown joins the show to talk about the results of the 2020 census which made Montana the first ever state to regain a seat in the House of Representatives after losing a seat in 1990. Starting with the 2022 election, Montana’s at large congressional district will be split in two, prompting speculation about where the line will be drawn. You can read more about the history of Montana’s house seats and the redistricting process in Tristan Scott’s Flathead Beacon cover story.

Later in the show, host Andy Viano runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including a contractor indicted on 12 counts of wire fraud and money laundering, a reminder that all county residents age 16 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and a push by the Evergreen Community Partners to construct sidewalks along key school routes.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.