Monkey Trouble

7:47 a.m. A woman holding her phone between her knees accidentally called 911.
11:55 a.m. Two boys were kicked out of the toy aisle.
12:27 p.m. A dog ran after some deer.
12:36 p.m. A man talking on his phone in an alley was making people nervous.
12:42 p.m. A bike was left outside the library for two days.
2:07 p.m. A mom arrived from Virginia and started yelling.
2:54 p.m. A man was walking like a “really drunk person.”
4:36 p.m. A bearded man with greasy brown hair was making the “throat slit motion.”
6 p.m. Someone found a syringe under the bleachers.
6:50 p.m. A woman tried to steal a toothbrush.
7:10 p.m. A woman believed her roommate was in trouble after someone asked her to buy a monkey for the Billings Zoo.
7:33 p.m. Some people were suspiciously sawing a car.
8:33 p.m. A fight ensued after a neighbor’s angry ranting was ignored because the rant’s recipient was wearing headphones.