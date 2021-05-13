Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Monkey Trouble

7:47 a.m. A woman holding her phone between her knees accidentally called 911.

11:55 a.m. Two boys were kicked out of the toy aisle.

12:27 p.m. A dog ran after some deer.

12:36 p.m. A man talking on his phone in an alley was making people nervous.

12:42 p.m. A bike was left outside the library for two days.

2:07 p.m. A mom arrived from Virginia and started yelling.

2:54 p.m. A man was walking like a “really drunk person.”

4:36 p.m. A bearded man with greasy brown hair was making the “throat slit motion.”

6 p.m. Someone found a syringe under the bleachers.

6:50 p.m. A woman tried to steal a toothbrush.

7:10 p.m. A woman believed her roommate was in trouble after someone asked her to buy a monkey for the Billings Zoo.

7:33 p.m. Some people were suspiciously sawing a car.

8:33 p.m. A fight ensued after a neighbor’s angry ranting was ignored because the rant’s recipient was wearing headphones.

