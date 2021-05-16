MDT to Begin U.S. Highway 2 Roundabout Construction

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will begin construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Dern Road and Springcreek Road just west of Kalispell on U.S. Highway 2 on May 24, with work planned to run through November.

Initial construction will begin adjacent to the roadway near the northwest corner of the existing intersection. Drivers should anticipate delays.

MDT and the project’s partners collaborated to conduct an in-depth analysis to determine the best design for the intersection, and a roundabout was selected as the safest and most cost-effective.

“Between 2003 and 2014, the Dern and Springcreek intersection had 48 crashes,” MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen said in a press release. “It’s important for us to make this change to increase safety and save lives.”

Roundabouts are proven to reduce the likelihood and severity of accidents because drivers slow to 15 to 20 miles per hour when traveling through.

MDT officials considered a traffic signal and a four-way stop sign, but they determined a roundabout was most effective in reducing crashes.

Several community members advocated for a three-lane highway system throughout the planning process, but there was not enough funding. A roundabout was identified as the most effective solution to solve immediate issues.

The project will continue through fall of this year and will be finished in spring 2022.

MDT will host a virtual open house on Wednesday, May 19, at 12 p.m. and an in-person open house on Thursday, May 20, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Hampton Inn in Kalispell to discuss project plans and construction impacts with the public.

To register for the virtual open house, visit https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/dernspring/open-house.shtml.