Missing Montana Woman’s Vehicle Found with Body Inside

GREAT FALLS — A pickup truck belonging to a Great Falls woman who has been missing for nearly three years was found in the Missouri River with a body inside it last week, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said.

The body has not been identified, Slaughter told the Great Falls Tribune.

A volunteer organization based in Bend, Oregon that helps remove vehicles from bodies of water, arrived in Great Falls on May 10 to help search for Tammy Goff, 59, who went missing in 2018.

Goff’s pickup was located last Friday by the Adventures With Purpose team, which includes Jared Leisek, Doug Bishop and Sam Ginn. The team and the sheriff’s office removed the pickup from the water.

Slaughter said he would release further information on Monday or Tuesday.

“Finding Tammy’s truck yesterday has been a huge milestone,” her husband, Bob Goff, said in a statement to ABC Fox Montana on Saturday. “We do not have confirmation yet of the occupant. Many other questions still remain.”

He thanked the community for support and prayers and local law enforcement and landowners who allowed access to their property to conduct the search.

Tammy Goff was last seen on July 12, 2018, when she left her house with her German shepherd, Sadie. The dog was found two days later and had been seen near the river.

Search and rescue teams searched the river by foot, air and boat at the time.

In September 2018, an Idaho team that has been recovering drowning victims since 1983 searched the river and found a vehicle in the river near where Goff’s dog was found. However, it was a sport utility vehicle that had been reported stolen.