Snowline Acres Brings Concert Series to Kalispell

When Tom and Kristin Davis purchased the Snowline Tree Company six years ago, the 30-acre property in south Kalispell had been historically used as a tree farm. While they are keeping that tradition alive with Christmas tree sales every holiday season, the owners rebranded the company into Snowline Acres, which is now a venue hosting weddings and seasonal events, including a new concert series.

Starting Aug. 4, the family friendly concerts will bring local musicians to Snowline, including New Wave Time Trippers, Halladay Quist Trio, Mike Murray and Michelle Rivers and Levi Blom Band. The stage will be set up outside in the venue’s backyard on top of a small hill, creating a natural amphitheater. Guests can bring their own chairs and blankets for the concerts, which will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays with bar service provided by the Kalispell VFW along with food trucks. Other activities include a kids’ jumping pillow, volleyball and corn hole.

“It’s really just focused on being a family friendly event,” Snowline Acres Marketing Director Carrie Coleman said. “Especially after this last year. People are itching to get out.”

Snowline also has new parking lots with additional field parking for large events.

After purchasing the property, the owners also bought the original Kalispell Lumber Co. building, a 22,000-square-foot space erected in 1939, which was formerly on West Idaho Street next to Albertsons. In 2017, after the building was deconstructed, the Davises rebuilt it. The new facility used all of the original wood and roof trusses, except for the tongue and groove boards.

About half the size of the original structure, it now resides on the Snowline Acres property overlooking the Swan Mountain Range.

With the reconstructed building finished in 2019, the venue had a slow year in 2020 as the pandemic took root. But as guidelines eased, Coleman says she is scheduling a variety of events for 2021. Snowline hosted smaller weddings last summer, but Coleman says they are nearly booked this summer and fall.

“We’ve been really lucky with a lot of interest,” Coleman said. “There aren’t too many venues that can hold a large group that’s not a hotel setting.”

Starting in September, Snowline will host a pumpkin festival running through Halloween. There’s also a five-year-old apple orchard and cherry trees, which Coleman says should be mature for apple picking in the next few years.

In addition to the tree farm, Snowline also hosts a Christmas Market every year, which includes a retail shop with home décor, wreathes and gifts.

“We have a huge wreathe chandelier hanging down and it’s fun and magical in here,” Coleman said.

Snowline’s owners are also opening a drive-through coffee shop in front of the main building, which they hope to open by late summer or the end of fall.

“We hope to grow some more activities that are family friendly,” Coleman said.

Snowline Acres is located at 3315 U.S. Highway 93 South in Kalispell. For more information, visit www.snowlineacres.com.