7:46 a.m. A man with a sheathed sword on his hip told officers he would never harm anyone unless he was challenged to defend himself in a fair duel.

9:07 a.m. A catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle.

10:46 a.m. A caller complained about noises related to protesting nurses.

5:43 p.m. Ducklings were trapped in a storm drain.

6:07 p.m. Six of the seven ducklings were rescued.