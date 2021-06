7:37 a.m. Ten tires were dumped on a property.

11:57 a.m. Slashed tires turned out to be worn-down tread.

5:01 p.m. A trashcan was in the highway.

7:24 p.m. Five baby skunks were found in a backyard.

10:07 p.m. A man acting strangely was just looking for his cat.

10:50 p.m. A man lying in the parking lot for 30 minutes was OK.