Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, June 4, 2021

A Rose by Any Other Name

By

12:10 a.m. Someone had a flat tire. 

7:05 a.m. A dog was scared of lightning. 

9:10 a.m. A catalytic converter was stolen from a Ford F-150 overnight. 

9:13 a.m. Drywall sheets flew off the back of a semi. 

10:09 a.m. A dog on a “very short chain,” reportedly unable to reach the shade, was found on a 15-yard leash with access to a swimming pool, bed and shade. 

10:37 a.m. An evicted tenant threatened to ram down a gate. 

11:36 a.m.  A gray SUV attempting to get off a gravel bar looked to be in a “bad situation.”

12:12 p.m. Two bicyclists were riding on the highway with pool noodles. 

12:17 p.m. There was traffic congestion at a car wash. 

2:29 p.m. Someone cut down the nets at a tennis court. 

2:55 p.m. A person was upset that dust control oil got over his car.

4:46 p.m. A sofa was reported stolen. 

4:49 p.m. The caller now reported that a phone, not a sofa, was stolen.

5:36 p.m. Vehicles were dodging large 2-by-4s. 

9:17 p.m. A man and woman were calmly talking about flowers. 

