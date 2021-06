9:03 a.m. Two dogs were running around.

9:50 a.m. A caller complained about high school graduation at the football field.

2:19 p.m. Two labs were roaming the town.

2:28 p.m. Eight big logs were missing.

4:51 p.m. A caller was unsure if the cow going toward the lake was going to continue to the lake or cross the road.

6:09 p.m. A railroad-crossing gate was stuck down.

10:28 p.m. Someone inquired about shooting a cannon for the Fourth of July.