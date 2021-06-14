Colorado Man Charged in Woman’s Stabbing Death in Butte

BUTTE — A central Colorado man was charged with deliberate homicide Monday in the weekend stabbing death of a woman at a residence in Butte, Butte-Silver Bow County officials said.

Carmen Edwards, 38, was stabbed at noon Saturday, Sheriff Ed Lester said. She was declared dead shortly after she arrived at the hospital.

Ronald Walter Roberts of Salida, Colorado, made an initial appearance in Justice Court Monday morning. Justice of the Peace Jimm Kilmer set Roberts’ bail at $250,000.

Roberts, 46, did not enter a plea. His case has been assigned to the public defender’s office. Officials there did not immediately return a phone call seeking to learn if Roberts had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Edwards and Roberts had come to Butte about two weeks ago from Colorado, officials said.