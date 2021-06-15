No Sign, No Stop

1:05 a.m. A caller fell asleep on their phone.
1:28 a.m. A man was woken from his sound sleep by barking dogs.
2:16 p.m. A Petco employee pocket-dialed 911.
2:18 p.m. Multiple dealerships reported stolen catalytic converters.
3:04 p.m. More catalytic converters were stolen.
3:26 p.m. Kids ran a shopping cart into the emergency door.
3:26 p.m. A stop sign is missing again.
6:52 p.m. A child got ahold of a phone.
6:57 p.m. Gunshots turned out to be fireworks.
7:02 p.m. Tenants being evicted the next day were lighting off fireworks.
7:03 p.m. Two vehicles were seen mud bogging.
9:08 p.m. A dirt biker almost ran over a child.
9:43 p.m. A shoplifter stole a pregnancy test.
10:56 p.m. A caller worried about a bear requested an escort to bring in her garbage cans.