Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

No Sign, No Stop

1:05 a.m. A caller fell asleep on their phone. 

1:28 a.m. A man was woken from his sound sleep by barking dogs. 

2:16 p.m. A Petco employee pocket-dialed 911.

2:18 p.m. Multiple dealerships reported stolen catalytic converters. 

3:04 p.m. More catalytic converters were stolen. 

3:26 p.m. Kids ran a shopping cart into the emergency door. 

3:26 p.m. A stop sign is missing again. 

6:52 p.m. A child got ahold of a phone. 

6:57 p.m. Gunshots turned out to be fireworks. 

7:02 p.m. Tenants being evicted the next day were lighting off fireworks. 

7:03 p.m. Two vehicles were seen mud bogging. 

9:08 p.m. A dirt biker almost ran over a child. 

9:43 p.m. A shoplifter stole a pregnancy test. 

10:56 p.m.  A caller worried about a bear requested an escort to bring in her garbage cans. 

