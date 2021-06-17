Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, June 10, 2021

$165 Does Not Buy Silence

3:18 a.m. A woman told not to call the police called the police. 

6:52 a.m. A toddler called 911. 

6:58 a.m. A person whose dog was barking could not believe his $165 worth of bark collars were not working. 

10:05 a.m. A man acting suspiciously in his car was just rocking out to music. 

10:13 a.m. The same man was reported with his pants around his ankles. 

10:38 a.m. The man told officers he was just changing his clothes. 

11:29 a.m. A caller needed an officer present while taking care of his honeybees.

12:04 p.m. “Some boy on a bike” retrieved a retriever.  

12:41 p.m. Someone stole a pistol from a truck. 

12:49 p.m. A vehicle was parked on an A.L.E.R.T. helipad.

1:11 p.m. Someone wanted to know how to handle a dog defecating in their yard every morning. 

2:19 p.m. A dog looked lost.

3:33 p.m. A shoplifter was banned for life from all Murdoch’s.

4:27 p.m.  A ratchet strap was removed from the road. 

6:03 p.m. “Possible cooing noises consistent with a small child” were heard on a 911 call. 

9:03 p.m. A white van got stuck while mud bogging at the high school. 

10:09 p.m. A man with a ponytail looked like he’d been running for a while. 

10:32 p.m. Teenagers were driving recklessly. 

