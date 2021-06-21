Skip to content
Grand Teton Scales Back Search for Hiker Missing Two Weeks

Park staff will continue to patrol the backcountry and look for signs of Cian McLaughlin

By Associated Press

JACKSON, Wyo. — Searchers in Grand Teton National Park have scaled back efforts to find a hiker missing for almost two weeks.

Park staff will continue to patrol the backcountry and look for signs of Cian McLaughlin, 27, in a “continuous but limited mode,” park officials said.

The likelihood McLaughlin will be found alive diminishes by the day, park spokesman CJ Adams told the Jackson Hole News & Guide.

“But you know, there’s always a chance. So the park’s going to do what we can to find him,” Adams said Friday.

McLaughlin apparently went for a hike June 8 and didn’t show up for work a couple days later. Park officials began to focus their search June 13 after finding his vehicle at a trailhead.

The most recent credible sighting of him was on the afternoon of June 8 on a trail headed into a canyon on the eastern flank of the Teton Range.

McLaughlin speaks with an Irish accent and has shoulder-length, brown hair. He was wearing round glasses, a white shirt and shorts.

He reportedly wasn’t carrying a backpack but was holding a water bottle.

Investigators have spoken with more than 140 people with tips and information. They conducted more than 45 helicopter search missions using thermal imaging cameras and other high-tech gear, park officials said.

