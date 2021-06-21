Grand Teton Scales Back Search for Hiker Missing Two Weeks

JACKSON, Wyo. — Searchers in Grand Teton National Park have scaled back efforts to find a hiker missing for almost two weeks.

Park staff will continue to patrol the backcountry and look for signs of Cian McLaughlin, 27, in a “continuous but limited mode,” park officials said.

The likelihood McLaughlin will be found alive diminishes by the day, park spokesman CJ Adams told the Jackson Hole News & Guide.

“But you know, there’s always a chance. So the park’s going to do what we can to find him,” Adams said Friday.

McLaughlin apparently went for a hike June 8 and didn’t show up for work a couple days later. Park officials began to focus their search June 13 after finding his vehicle at a trailhead.

The most recent credible sighting of him was on the afternoon of June 8 on a trail headed into a canyon on the eastern flank of the Teton Range.

McLaughlin speaks with an Irish accent and has shoulder-length, brown hair. He was wearing round glasses, a white shirt and shorts.

He reportedly wasn’t carrying a backpack but was holding a water bottle.

Investigators have spoken with more than 140 people with tips and information. They conducted more than 45 helicopter search missions using thermal imaging cameras and other high-tech gear, park officials said.