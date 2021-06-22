Something Smells Crab-y

12:21 a.m. A woman wanted her ex-boyfriend’s female visitors removed from their shared house.

6:44 a.m. Eight cows of varying colors were in the road.

8:20 a.m. A dirty sheep was limping in someone’s yard.

8:54 a.m. An air guitarist was playing again.

10:50 a.m. A man asked if he could shoot a drone flying over his property.

4:18 p.m. A man stole $100 of crab legs by putting them in his pants.

4:44 p.m. Someone appeared high.

5:52 p.m. A car with broken windows appeared to have been blown up from the inside.

11:01 p.m. A woman who “pays 4,000 a year in taxes” didn’t want to feel threatened by vehicles parked in a church lot.