8:58 a.m. Four horses were on the loose.

10:00 a.m. A caller asked an officer to pick up a counterfeit $1 bill.

12:46 p.m. An email typed in capital letters was considered “harassment.”

12:57 p.m. Bears knocked over bear-proof trashcans.

10:57 p.m. A bear took a garbage can.

11:40 p.m. Six people were running chainsaws.

5:18 p.m. A sailboat appeared to be capsizing.