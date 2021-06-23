Podcast: A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words

“Photography is fascinating in not only documenting what has changed, but what has remained the same through history. Because people are people at the end of the day, and that’s endlessly fascinating.” ~ Beacon photographer Hunter D’Antuono

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

It’s a commonly used phrase in the world of media: A picture is worth a thousand words. Photographs have the ability to capture stories, actions and emotions in a single frame. It’s possible to take a quick glance at an expertly shot photo and get the essence of the 900-word story it accompanies.

The cover story in this week’s Flathead Beacon is about a photo collection by the late Ed Gilliland that will be preserved at the Northwest Montana History museum and in an online archive. The enormous collection illuminates corners of Flathead Valley’s history that are rarely seen by the public — from the town of Demersville in the late 1800s to travels through Glacier National park in the early 1900s, to Whitefish parades in the 1960s to documentation of the Hungry Horse Dam construction and everything in between. To talk about the importance of photo collections, Flathead Beacon media director Hunter D’Antuono joins the podcast and discuses his role as the Beacon photographer, his relationship with documenting the world around him and his thoughts on the 10,000 photos that are part of Gilliand’s legacy.

Later, host Micah Drew runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including a request by republican governors to release census data, record visitation in Glacier National Park and Glacier Park International Airport and an ongoing controversy about the management of a dispersed camping site near Blankenship Bridge that recently went viral after a bus drove into the river.

Fun Fact: If a picture is worth 1,000 words, and Gilliand’s collection contains more than 10,000 photos, that mean’s it’s worth more than 10 million words. That’s equivalent to roughly 15 copies of Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged.

