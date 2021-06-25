Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Mooove

6:25 a.m. The garbage was taken out by a bear. 

7:51 a.m. A cow was in the road.

7:51 a.m.  Someone pepper sprayed a dog. 

8:36 a.m. A catalytic converter was cut off a van.

9:00 a.m. Someone was tipping over garbage cans. 

9:24 a.m. A shoplifter did not steal anything today. 

11:09 a.m. Possible road rage was reported.

11:48 a.m. A driver was punching a passenger in the head. 

1:55 p.m. A woman reported someone spent $1,400 at a grocery store on her credit card.

2:12 p.m. Eagles and hawks are constantly bringing things from the landfill. 

2:33 p.m. Someone reported a potentially malnourished horse, but an officer found it to be “very healthy and its coat was beautiful.”

2:24 p.m. A cat bit someone.

2:46 p.m. A rogue sheep was in the wrong yard. 

2:48 p.m. A dog kept jumping its fence. 

6:18 p.m. A caller reported a suspicious campsite. 

3:47 p.m. A rooster has gone off from 6 a.m. until dusk every day for a couple of years now. 

10:23 p.m. Kids were honking horns. 

