Next Up on the Voice

12:53 a.m. A car almost caused an accident while flipping brodies.

8:10 a.m. A large sprinkler was watering the highway.

8:41 a.m. Drugs were stolen.

9:50 a.m. A caller concerned about a dead horse said he’s “seen horses sleeping and this looks dead.” The responding officer found the horse alive and standing, and informed the caller that horses do lie down from time to time.

9:54 a.m. A suspicious campground was discovered 35 years ago.

10:20 a.m. An 11-year-old was being defiant.

11:57 a.m. The screaming that prompted a 911 call turned out to be singing.

12:28 p.m. A feral cat bit someone.

5:35 p.m. A truck was throwing cans on the highway.

8:03 p.m. An intoxicated golfer was driving a golf cart in circles.

8:25 p.m. Two men stole 30-racks of beer.

8:27 p.m. Kids were loudly playing in the driveway.