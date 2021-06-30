Podcast: Farewell Andy

“Why I love it so much is being able to getting to know all kinds of different people from all kinds of walks of life who have all kinds of histories and experiences that they bring to the stuff they’re doing now and it’s been a real treat getting to know and tell the stories of so many wonderful people in the Flathead Valley.” ~ Beacon staff writer Andy Viano

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

The Flathead Beacon Podcast began in March 2020 as a daily update on the state of affairs during the COVID-19 pandemic. In May it transitioned to a weekly format where host Andy Viano expanded the show from a weekly news recap into a deeper dive behind the Flathead Beacon cover story each week.

For the last year, Andy has gone beyond the cover story, talking to reporters, sources and key characters to give listeners a deeper understanding of the issues the Beacon writes about. Sadly, Andy is leaving the staff of the Beacon and will be officially handing over podcasting duties to host Micah Drew, while turning his beat over to a yet-to-be-discovered talented reporter who will have some enormous shoes to fill. Andy joins the show today as a farewell to all his listeners and reminisce about his years with the Beacon.

Later, Micah runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including the opening of Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, the rebranding of North Valley Hospital, the $50 million plan to clean up contamination at the former home of the Columbia Falls Aluminum Company and Bigfork native Makena Morley’s race at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.