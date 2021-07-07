Market Trends: Land Sales

As we celebrate this land, let’s study this land – and its residential parcel sales data over the past three years. We’ll look at the quantity of parcels sold (bars, using left axis range) by city, from May 31 back to June 1 the prior year (for May 31 of 2019, 2020 and 2021). Sales quantities doubled, in the 1-5 acre range, for each listed city except Columbia Falls; Whitefish 6-10 acre sold parcel quantities almost tripled, from 2020 to 2021.

I sorted the cities by most-to-least expensive, in median sold price per acre (lines, same colors, using right axis range). Columbia Falls median sold price per acre passed Bigfork in the 2021 1-5 acre range; it beat out Whitefish, in the 2021 6-10 acre range! Polson continues its low price trend.

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.